BancFirst Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

