Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

