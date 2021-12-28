Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 2.6%

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 445,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 654,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.