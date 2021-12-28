Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 30.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,671 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.