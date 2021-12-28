Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,720 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

