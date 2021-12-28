Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $632.07

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $632.07 or 0.01268839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007235 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

