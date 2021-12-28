AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of T opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

