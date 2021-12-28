AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 63,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 525,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,252,048. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 208.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.