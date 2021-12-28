ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.51

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 18410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

