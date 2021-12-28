Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Atkore worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Atkore by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

