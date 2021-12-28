Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,741 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.