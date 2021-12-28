Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 181.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,829. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

