Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $26,447,922. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

