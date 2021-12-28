Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of NovoCure worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -306.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.56. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.