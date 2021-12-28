Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,185. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.