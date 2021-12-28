Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.21

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.21 and last traded at $169.32, with a volume of 443233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

