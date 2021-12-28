Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 501,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $6,400,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

