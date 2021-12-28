Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Down 4.2%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 101,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

ARBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

