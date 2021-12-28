Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Down 6.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.71. 8,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 422,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 670,921 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,064,000 after buying an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

