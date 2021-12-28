Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $162.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.