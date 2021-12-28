Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.