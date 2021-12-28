ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Reaches $86.11 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $86.11 million and $1.25 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

