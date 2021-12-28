Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Stephen Barr Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

TSE AND opened at C$54.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.81 and a 1-year high of C$55.84.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

AND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.17.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

