Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Stephen Barr Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.
TSE AND opened at C$54.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.81 and a 1-year high of C$55.84.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
AND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.17.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
