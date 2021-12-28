Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
AND opened at C$54.17 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.70.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
