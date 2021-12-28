Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

AND opened at C$54.17 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.70.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.17.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

