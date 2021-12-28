Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price at $27.75

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VINC shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

VINC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,989. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 in the last three months. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

