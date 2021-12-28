Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $49.14

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.