Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Price Target at C$56.10

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

TSE:GFL opened at C$49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.93. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$35.28 and a one year high of C$54.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.95%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.