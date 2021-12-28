Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $11.38

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

