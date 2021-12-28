Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $44.42

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEP shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:BEP opened at $35.44 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

