Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Target Price at $249.88

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.88.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NYSE:AVB opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $250.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. National Pension Service raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

