Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Target Price at $91.50

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $92.70 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

