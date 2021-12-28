Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

FREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 90,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

