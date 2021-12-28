Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

FREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 90,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

