Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

US Foods stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,021,000 after purchasing an additional 285,532 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in US Foods by 115.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 401,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 214,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in US Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

