Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PROS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 21.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at $3,589,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 109,410.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRO opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

