Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.45. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 233.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $50,580,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. 183,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

