Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

