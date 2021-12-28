Analysts Expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Announce -$1.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $205,725. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

