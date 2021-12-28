Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of TEL opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.66.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

