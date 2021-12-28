Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,206,064. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

