Analysts Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to announce sales of $665.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $664.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.10 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,906. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,509. The firm has a market cap of $861.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Caleres has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

