Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. 81,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

