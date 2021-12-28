Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

