Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). Asana posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,652,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

