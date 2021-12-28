AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

