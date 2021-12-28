AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka Sells 12,654 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AMN opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

