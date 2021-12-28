Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 776 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after acquiring an additional 311,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

