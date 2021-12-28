Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.37% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.