Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of AMAM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,952. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $8,820,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

