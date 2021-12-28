Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,461.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3,440.12.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
