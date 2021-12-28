Amalgamated Bank Sells 497 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock opened at $697.00 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.90 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.